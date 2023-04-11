‘Move On’: Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill at KKBKKJ Trailer Launch
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to release this Eid.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Salman Khan and the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were present at the trailer launch of their highly anticipated film. During the event, Salman asked Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’. The internet assumed this was in reference to the death of Shehnaaz's close friend Sidharth Shukla.
Salman during the event said, “Move on kar jao (move on with your life)” while Shenaaz said, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)".
Take a look at the video:
She also went on to add, “Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai (I was not nervous. But you will obviously get nervous in front of Salman Sir). Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai (I like to look at myself). I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life.”
“The proud moment is that I am standing behind him right now. I remember going on the sets of a music video in my life and the moment I went on the sets, I was rejected. The makers said who is this kid? And I was sent home. I cried a lot and then my mother told me that ‘don’t cry, one day you will work with Salman Khan’ and now I feel how my dreams have come true," she added.
Salman Khan's film is all set to release this Eid.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.