India Wins Miss Universe After 21 Years as Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Winner
21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Punjab.
Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the new Miss Universe, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 70th Miss Universe 2021 was held at Eilat, Israel, and Harnaaz represented India.
The 21-year-old from Punjab defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to claim the title. Before the Chandigarh-based model, two Indians have won Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
At the event, Harnaaz was asked as to what advice she would give to young women battling challenges in their lives. "I would tell young women to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let's focus on the more important things happening across the world. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. I believed in myself, and that's why I am standing here today", Harnaaz replied.
Harnaaz has previously won Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.