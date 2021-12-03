Krushna Abhishek Has This to Say About Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding
Krushna Abhishek recently shot 2 episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show with Vicky & Katrina.
The biggest Bollywood wedding of this year is knocking at the door. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December. Though the couple hasn't officially said anything, comedian Krushna Abhishek has sent his wishes to the actors.
Abhishek, who recently shot two episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show with Vicky and Katrina, told ABP News in an interview that the wedding preparations are taking place "in a hush hush way".
"I know Katrina and Vicky are about to get married. Katrina is very sweet. I have worked with her on my shows, she is a wonderful person and I wish her all the best. I want to wish them all luck from my side, best wishes.”
When asked why he isn't wishing Vicky Krushna told ABP News, "Vicky is my neighbour, so I can wish him in the lift! The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way. They haven't shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them luck. You only asked about Katrina, so I didn't mention Vicky.”
The couple is reportedly getting married at a luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
