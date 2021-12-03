Krushna Abhishek Has This to Say About Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding

The biggest Bollywood wedding of this year is knocking at the door. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December. Though the couple hasn't officially said anything, comedian Krushna Abhishek has sent his wishes to the actors.

Abhishek, who recently shot two episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show with Vicky and Katrina, told ABP News in an interview that the wedding preparations are taking place "in a hush hush way".