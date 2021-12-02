'Haven't Received Invite For Katrina & Vicky's Wedding': Salman's Sister Arpita
Katrina and Vicky will reportedly get married on Thursday or Friday in a court ceremony in Mumbai.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married on Thursday or Friday in a court ceremony in Mumbai, as per a report by Pinkvilla. A source told the publication, "Both Katrina and Vicky's families will be present at the court marriage. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. After that the couple will fly to Rajasthan for the ceremonies". As per reports, they will tie the knot on 9 December.
There were also reports of Salman Khan and his family being invited to the wedding. However, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is a close friend of Katrina, told India Today, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."
The wedding is supposed to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.