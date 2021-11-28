Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: KJo & Farah Khan to Choreograph Sangeet?
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities will reportedly take place from December 7-9.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the most talked-about topic in Bollywood right now. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar will be an integral part of the festivities.
Karan and Farah will most likely be choreographing for the couple's sangeet night. While Farah will reportedly choreograph from Katrina’s side, KJo is supposed to be a part of Vicky’s team for the sangeet, which will be held on 7 December. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
The Pinkvilla report also states that Vicky's Govinda Mera Naam director Shashank Khaitan is among the first guests to confirm his presence at the wedding. Katrina’s close friends Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma are also likely to attend the ceremonies.
While Vicky and Katrina continue to officially maintain silence over their upcoming wedding, according to reports, they had a roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence during Diwali and will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before their grand wedding.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.