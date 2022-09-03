'Not in the Woods Anymore': Karan Johar on Divisions in Indian Film Industry

Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli recently hosted a grand pre-release event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad. Present at the event were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Jr NTR.

Speaking at the event Karan said that instead of dividing the film industries into Bollywood or Tollywood one should refer to it as the Indian film industry. "Thank you Jr NTR for honouring us with your presence and being our special-special chief guest. Your support means the world. We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner [of the country with our film]. Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood...Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema", Karan said.