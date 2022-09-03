ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt Flaunts 'Baby on Board' Customised Outfit at 'Brahmastra' Event

The actor flaunted the special message in a beautiful pink attire at Brahmastra's recent promotional event.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was recently spotted in a beautiful pink outfit with a special message written on her back. At a recent promotional event of her film in Hyderabad on Friday, 2 September, the actor went all the way to flaunt 'Baby on Board' written on her back.

The actor who plays Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming trilogy, is also married to the actor in real life. Alia announced the news of her pregnancy in June by sharing a picture of herself with her actor-husband, looking at an ultrasound monitor, on social media.

Here are some pictures from the recent promotional event:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt

'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×