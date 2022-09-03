Alia Bhatt Flaunts 'Baby on Board' Customised Outfit at 'Brahmastra' Event
The actor flaunted the special message in a beautiful pink attire at Brahmastra's recent promotional event.
Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was recently spotted in a beautiful pink outfit with a special message written on her back. At a recent promotional event of her film in Hyderabad on Friday, 2 September, the actor went all the way to flaunt 'Baby on Board' written on her back.
The actor who plays Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming trilogy, is also married to the actor in real life. Alia announced the news of her pregnancy in June by sharing a picture of herself with her actor-husband, looking at an ultrasound monitor, on social media.
Here are some pictures from the recent promotional event:
