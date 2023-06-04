ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Passes Away at 39 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Nithin Gopi was reportedly staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents when he suffered a heart attack.

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, 3 June, his family confirmed to PTI. He was 39. Nithin was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents, according to reports.

On Friday morning, 2 June, the actor reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 4.00 am. Although the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn't survive, his family stated.

In addition to movies, Nithin had also worked in several daily soaps in the South entertainment industry. He rose to prominence as a child actor with Sahasa Simha, led by Kannada star Vishnuvardhan.

He was popularly known for his work in films and television shows like Punarvivaha, Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendathi, Nishshabdha, and Chirabandhavya, among others.

Topics:  South Cinema 

