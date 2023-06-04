Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Passes Away at 39 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, 3 June, his family confirmed to PTI. He was 39. Nithin was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents, according to reports.

On Friday morning, 2 June, the actor reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 4.00 am. Although the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn't survive, his family stated.