World Heart Day 2022: Why Are Heart Attacks Deadlier in Young People?

Let's get this straight, the incidence of deaths due to heart attacks is still higher among the elderly as the burden of heart disease is still largely among the elderly, asserts Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

However, he goes on to explain, "The problem is, more and more younger patients are having heart attacks. Say, a young patient has coronary artery disease at the age of 35-40; he is going to have a much worse outcome as compared to an elderly patient."