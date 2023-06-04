Aamir Raza Husain: Theatre’s Big Bad Boy & My Generous Friend

January 1991. I’m in a fix. I need to construct a set for a ‘science lab’ for my final film project, and our college has no empty room available for shooting. I need ‘walls’. What to do? On my scooter I get to 1, Sardar Patel Marg, an ancient ‘kothi’ also known as ‘Rampur House’, and the headquarters of Aamir Raza Husain’s theatre group ‘Stagedoor’. Through college, I’ve acted in plays for ‘Stagedoor’, so I’m part of an extended family, which means, I can land up here any time, for anything.

Escorted by Aamir’s man Friday, Gulrez, I enter the underlit, decrepit, spooky innards of the kothi, up a winding staircase, down corridors lined with framed theatre posters, to a now familiar dark blue, opulent backroom, with its ornate sofas and four-poster bed, where Aamir sits smoking, and ‘holding court’.

I need 16 of his 4 feet x 9 feet stage ‘flats’ for my ‘walls’. I need them now. Aamir says, “Yaar, koyi problem nahi, take what you want!’. By the time I’ve selected the ‘flats’ from among the yard full of stage paraphernalia, I see a Tempo backing in. Gulrez smiles, ‘Transport..’. The ‘flats’ cost me nothing, the Tempo hire is paid for by Aamir too.