Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco

Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it.

Smith's big Oscar win came minutes after the onstage incident. In his acceptance speech on Monday, a teary Smith addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.