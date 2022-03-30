Jada Pinkett Smith Pens Note Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Fiasco
Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada's alopecia.
Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Instagram to pen a note following the Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco at the Oscars this year. During the ceremony, Will slapped the comedian and presenter for cracking a joke on Jada's medical condition.
"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," read Jada's post. She did not explicitly refer to the incident.
The Incident
Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.
Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it.
Smith's big Oscar win came minutes after the onstage incident. In his acceptance speech on Monday, a teary Smith addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.
Smith's Apology to Rock
A day after the ceremony, Will Smith took to Instagram to offer an apology to Chris Rock. Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."
