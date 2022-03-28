As Someone With Alopecia I Found Chris’ Joke Crass, But Will Isn't Right Either

“How are you going to succeed in life looking like that?” was a question I had to frequently encounter while struggling to deal with a medical condition – alopecia.

It’s been close to two decades living with alopecia, but the trauma of losing your hair at lightning speed and knowing that there isn’t a cure for it still lingers.

So when, on Monday, 28 March, I came across a clip of Chris Rock making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head (she, too, has been diagnosed with alopecia) at the Oscars, I was instantly reminded of the casual jokes centred around me during gatherings. But did Will Smith’s reaction make me feel seen? Did I appreciate the 'gesture' of standing up for his partner? Far from it.



The Incident

For those unaware of what transpired during the ceremony, here’s what happened. Chris Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in “GI Jane” because of her shaved head. Will then took the stage to punch Chris. He returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!” The video instantly went viral, with people on Twitter taking sides and debating who was right and who wrong. Immediately, two teams were formed – Team Chris & Team Will.