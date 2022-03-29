'I Was Out of Line & Wrong': Will Smith Issues Public Apology to Chris Rock
Will Smith has apologised again, saying that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable and inexcusable".
Actor Will Smith has publicly apologised to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him at the Oscars, saying that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was "unacceptable and inexcusable". Smith courted controversy at the awards ceremony on Sunday, 27 March, when he slapped the presenter over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.
In a statement posted on his Instagram, Smith wrote, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."
Smith, who won his first Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in King Richard at the awards show, further said, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."
"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."Will Smith in his apology
What Had Happened at Oscars?
Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.
Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it.
Jada had shared the news on social media in December and wrote, "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"
Smith's big Oscar win came minutes after the onstage incident. In his acceptance speech on Monday, a teary Smith addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.
"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said.
The Academy has since issued a statement, saying that it does not “condone violence of any form."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.