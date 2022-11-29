'It Was Challenging & I Enjoyed It': Shriya Saran On Her Role in 'Drishyam'
'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu & Akshaye Khanna released on 18 November.
Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak's sequel of his popular suspense-thriller franchise, Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles hit the silver screens on 18 November. The Quint caught up with Shriya, who plays Devgn's wife in the film and spoke to her about the film's success, what makes it different from other thrillers, her experience working in the South and Hindi film industries, her journey as an actor, and more.
Shriya, who has worked both in the South and the Hindi film industry, when asked about the difference between the two, shared that more than the industry, it's the directors and their treatment of the films that sets the experience apart.
"Sometimes, it doesn't matter what industry but there are phases where you kow, it's a director-based film or sometimes, more like a hero-based film. Then, you have that actress-dominated films. So, it really depends on where the wind is blowing. But, end of the day, to be honest, every industry is the same. And, I think with so many inlet films, we're going pan-India now. I think let's just call it Indian film industry,"Shriya, added.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
