'It Was Challenging & I Enjoyed It': Shriya Saran On Her Role in 'Drishyam'

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak's sequel of his popular suspense-thriller franchise, Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles hit the silver screens on 18 November. The Quint caught up with Shriya, who plays Devgn's wife in the film and spoke to her about the film's success, what makes it different from other thrillers, her experience working in the South and Hindi film industries, her journey as an actor, and more.