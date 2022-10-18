'Lots of Changes & New Characters': Ajay Devgn On His Film 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam, the 2015 film starring Ajay Devgn was a remake of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's crime thriller of the same name.

At the trailer launch in Goa, Ajay shared, “There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you.”

Talking about the Malayalam and Telugu versions of the Mohanlal-starrer, the director of the sequel, Abhishek Pathak further added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

Besides Ajay Devgn we have Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran will also be reprising their roles in the forthcoming sequel. Akshaye Khanna is the newest addition to the ensemble cast.

Drishyam 2 is slated for its theatrical release on 18 November.