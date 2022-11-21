ADVERTISEMENT

Drishyam 2 Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Expectations

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Bollywood
1 min read
Drishyam 2 Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Expectations
i

Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out in theatres now. The film which is is directed by Abhishek Pathak also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the film is doing well in the box office collection and has surpassed expectations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sunday collections are likely to exceed ₹27 crores. And the film has managed to collection of 37 crores in just two days of release. The Tabu-film, is sure to reach the 100-crore mark soon, given its run so far.

The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.

Moreover, the film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Ajay Devgn's previously released film, Tanaji. The crime-thriller has earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday. However, it was not able to overtake Brahmastra.

Also Read

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Off To A Good Start

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Off To A Good Start

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Drishyam 2   Ajay Devgn   Tabu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×