Drishyam 2 Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Expectations
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday.
Ajay Devgn starrer film, Drishyam 2 is out in theatres now. The film which is is directed by Abhishek Pathak also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.
As per reports, the film is doing well in the box office collection and has surpassed expectations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Sunday collections are likely to exceed ₹27 crores. And the film has managed to collection of 37 crores in just two days of release. The Tabu-film, is sure to reach the 100-crore mark soon, given its run so far.
The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.
Moreover, the film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Ajay Devgn's previously released film, Tanaji. The crime-thriller has earned Rs 15.38 crore on Friday. However, it was not able to overtake Brahmastra.
Topics: Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn Tabu
