ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019International Yoga Day: Kareena, Shilpa, Saif, Karisma Practice Asanas

International Yoga Day: Kareena, Shilpa, Saif, Karisma Practice Asanas

Bollywood celebrities shared videos of them practising yoga on International Yoga Day.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
International Yoga Day: Kareena, Shilpa, Saif, Karisma Practice Asanas
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On International Yoga Day 2023 (21 June), Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to mark the day. Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty shared pictures of them practising asanas and emphasising the need to make yoga a part of everyone's daily routine.

The day was established in December 2014 when, following a proposal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 June. as the International Day of Yoga.

  • 01/08

    Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya practising yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya practising yoga.</p></div>
  • 02/08

    On Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and their kids doing yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>On Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and their kids doing yoga.</p></div>
  • 03/08

    Saif and Jeh practising yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Saif and Jeh practising yoga.</p></div>
  • 04/08

    Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her doing yoga. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her doing yoga.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 05/08

    Karisma Kapoor practices aerial yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Karisma Kapoor practices aerial yoga.</p></div>
  • 06/08

    Riddhima Kapoor emphasizes the need for doing yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddhima Kapoor emphasizes the need for doing yoga.</p></div>
  • 07/08

    Riddhima, her daughter and Neetu Kapoor practising yoga.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddhima, her daughter and Neetu Kapoor practising yoga.</p></div>
  • 08/08

    Malaika Arora.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Malaika Arora.</p></div>
Also Read

International Yoga Day 2023: Know 8 Benefits of Face Yoga

International Yoga Day 2023: Know 8 Benefits of Face Yoga

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×