International Yoga Day: Kareena, Shilpa, Saif, Karisma Practice Asanas

On International Yoga Day 2023 (21 June), Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to mark the day. Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty shared pictures of them practising asanas and emphasising the need to make yoga a part of everyone's daily routine.

The day was established in December 2014 when, following a proposal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 June. as the International Day of Yoga.