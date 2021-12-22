ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram Post on Farmers: Kangana Ranaut Fails to Appear Before Police

An FIR was FIR filed against Kangana for an Instagram post that linked the farmers' protest to a separatist group.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An FIR was filed against Kangana Ranaut for her Instagram post on farmers.</p></div>
i

Actor Kangana Ranaut failed to appear before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 22 December, in connection with an FIR registered against her for an Instagram post that linked the farmers' protest to a separatist group after the contentious farm laws were repealed.

Earlier this month, the police issued a notice to Kangana for questioning. Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on 22 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a report by PTI, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddique sought another date for appearance. "Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order", PTI quoted Siddique as saying.

"Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits", he added.

Also Read

Won't Arrest Kangana Till 25 Jan Over 'Khalistan' Remark: Mumbai Cops to Court

Won't Arrest Kangana Till 25 Jan Over 'Khalistan' Remark: Mumbai Cops to Court

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had told the Bombay HC that they won't arrest Kangana till 25 January. The statement was made after the court observed that the issue involved the question of Kangana's fundamental right to free speech and some interim relief will have to be granted to her by the court.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT