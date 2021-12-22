Instagram Post on Farmers: Kangana Ranaut Fails to Appear Before Police
An FIR was FIR filed against Kangana for an Instagram post that linked the farmers' protest to a separatist group.
Actor Kangana Ranaut failed to appear before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 22 December, in connection with an FIR registered against her for an Instagram post that linked the farmers' protest to a separatist group after the contentious farm laws were repealed.
Earlier this month, the police issued a notice to Kangana for questioning. Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on 22 December.
As per a report by PTI, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddique sought another date for appearance. "Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order", PTI quoted Siddique as saying.
"Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits", he added.
Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had told the Bombay HC that they won't arrest Kangana till 25 January. The statement was made after the court observed that the issue involved the question of Kangana's fundamental right to free speech and some interim relief will have to be granted to her by the court.
