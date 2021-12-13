Won't Arrest Kangana Till 25 Jan Over 'Khalistan' Remark: Mumbai Cops to Court

During the hearing, the police said it will not take any coercive steps against Kangana after the court said it was considering granting interim protection to her. The court observed, "Freedom of speech shouldn't be affected... it will have a chilling effect".

Kangana had approached the High Court earlier this month, requesting that the FIR against her be quashed.

In her plea, Kangana stated that while the complainants took objection to her Instagram post made on 21 November, there was no legal case made out against her.

A Sikh organisation had filed a complaint claiming that the actor, through her Instagram post, had portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as a 'Khalistani movement'.

The police then booked Kangana on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments.