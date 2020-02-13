If Kanjivaram & Muslin Can Get Along Why Can’t We?, Asks Siddharth

The actor also added by saying that the outfit he is wearing is environmentally friendly. “More often than not we forget to show our love for the environment. Secondly, disagreement is the way of life. We can still get along even if we have differing opinions,” Sidharth said, clearly alluding to the ongoing protests that have broken out in the country.

Sidharth has always been very open about his political opinions. A few months back he was critical of home minister Amit Shah for his remarks on NRC. At an event in Kolkata, Shah had said, “I today want to assure Hindu,Sikh,Jain,Buddhist &Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don’t believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship.”