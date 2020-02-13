If Kanjivaram & Muslin Can Get Along Why Can’t We?, Asks Siddharth
Tamil actor Sidharth had a message for everyone on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020. He was walking the ramp for designer Rajib Debnath. The music chosen was Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge.
Speaking about the political turmoil in the country he said,
“My outfit is a marriage between the kanjivaram embroidery of Tamil Nadu and beautiful muslin from West Bengal. When the designers from two different states met, they came up with some great stitches. However, we want to give out an important message - if kanjivaram and muslin can get along why can’t we?”Sidharth, Actor
The actor also added by saying that the outfit he is wearing is environmentally friendly. “More often than not we forget to show our love for the environment. Secondly, disagreement is the way of life. We can still get along even if we have differing opinions,” Sidharth said, clearly alluding to the ongoing protests that have broken out in the country.
Sidharth has always been very open about his political opinions. A few months back he was critical of home minister Amit Shah for his remarks on NRC. At an event in Kolkata, Shah had said, “I today want to assure Hindu,Sikh,Jain,Buddhist &Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don’t believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship.”
Taking to Twitter Siddharth had said, “How is the Home Monster allowed to speak like this? Is it not against the constitution to tell refugees that only the Muslims among them will be forced to leave India by the govt? What is going on? These are the seeds of ethnic cleansing being sown in the open for all to see!” The actor seems to have deleted his account.
