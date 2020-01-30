Zeeshan, Siddharth, Kashyap Slam Delhi Police After Jamia Shooting

Director Vinod Kapri deemed the incident a product of the hate speech and violent rhetoric that has emerged from senior BJP leaders amidst the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the country. “Understand the chronology. First the Home Minister (Amit Shah) said that the people of Shaheen Bagh should feel the current of your vote. Then the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs (Anurag Thakur) said to shoot the traitors. Then an MP said that protestors would enter people’s houses and rape them. And now, a terrorist has shot at protestors as the Delhi Police stands by watching but doing nothing,” he tweeted.