‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Leaves U.K. Premiere as Hollywood Actors' Strike Called

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) based in Los Angeles has officially gone on strike. The cast of the highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, walked out during the film's London premiere after the strike was called on Thursday, 13 July. The director of the film, Christopher Nolan, confirmed the news.
As per report by Variety, Christopher Nolan confirmed before the beginning of the Oppenheimer screening that the cast has left in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Emily Blunt had earlier told Variety in regard to the strike:
“Obviously we stand with all of the actors and at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal.”
This happens to be the largest shutdown the Hollywood industry has seen in the past 40 years.
The cast of the film includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.
The film will release on 21 July.
