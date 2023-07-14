'We've Got to Get a Fair Deal': Matt Damon, Margot Robbie Support Actors' Strike

After 43 years, Hollywood's actors will officially go on strike for the first time. SAG-AFTRA said on Thursday, 13 July that it will be joining the ongoing writers' strike that has slowed down motion picture and television productions since early May. The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee unanimously decided to go on a strike after the actors' contract expired on Wednesday.

In solidarity with the actors' strike the cast of the highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, walked out during the film's London premiere after the strike was called. The director of the film, Christopher Nolan, confirmed the news.

The actors are demanding fairer profit and work culture. There is also uncertainty regarding what a tech-dominated future would look like. In short, labour unions and the trade group which represents top Hollywood studios failed to negotiate a suitable new contract.

Several Hollywood celebrities, such as Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy have come out in support of the strike.