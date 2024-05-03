‘I Needed Some Rest After 3 Films’: SRK On Shooting His Next Film Soon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was occupied throughout 2023 and hasn't started filming his next project this year. In an interview with Star Sports' for Kight Club’s King Khan Rules on Friday, he shared insights on his upcoming shooting schedule and more.
He said, "I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga.
"Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon. (I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I don’t shoot my next till August or June, we plan in June. It makes me happy to be here)," he added.
Shah Rukh Khan had three releases last year namely Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
