‘Saath Mei Ek Film to Banti Hai’: Aamir Khan On Working With SRK, Salman Khan

Aamir Khan talks about working with SRK and Salman Khan in a new film.

In previously unreleased footage from the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir addressed an audience member's question about wanting to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and himself together in a film.

Aamir candidly responded to the question of if the trio would work together. He said, "Aapki aur meri thinking bilkul same hai (Our thinking matches)."

He went on to say, “I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them, ‘Hum teeno ek hi industry mein itne saalon se hain aur yeh audience ke liye kaafi galat hojayega ki career ke is dauran agar hum saath mein ek film na kaaren. Ek film toh banti hai (We have been working in the same industry for so many years and at this juncture of our career, if we didn’t do a film together, it would be unfair to the audience. We must do at least one film together).” 

The trio recently performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which failed at the box office. He will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par.

