IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Motivated Me After the Last Game – Varun Chakaravarthy

After a harrowing spell against Punjab Kings only a few days ago, which saw him conceding 46 runs in three overs, Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a brilliant performance in Kolkata Knight Riders’ seven-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals, in the 47th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

On a track which had a bit of purchase for the spinners – a feature not common in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in the last few years – Chakaravarthy scalped three wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his four-over spell. Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant and in-form batter Tristan Stubbs were among the batters he dismissed.