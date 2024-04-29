IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Motivated Me After the Last Game – Varun Chakaravarthy

After a harrowing spell against Punjab Kings only a few days ago, which saw him conceding 46 runs in three overs, Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a brilliant performance in Kolkata Knight Riders’ seven-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals, in the 47th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
On a track which had a bit of purchase for the spinners – a feature not common in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in the last few years – Chakaravarthy scalped three wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his four-over spell. Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant and in-form batter Tristan Stubbs were among the batters he dismissed.
Speaking on his comeback after a forgettable night for the entire KKR team, where they were unsuccessful in defending 261 runs, the leg-spinner stated how the team management, including co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, motivated the players.
After conceding so many runs in the last game, it was a tough pill to take, but the whole team motivated us. Everyone, including Abhishek Nayar and Shahrukh Khan, spoke to me. That was nice, it definitely motivated us.Varun Chakaravarthy
Chakaravarthy also had a catch dropped off his bowling, that of Rishabh Pant, albeit he did get the wicketkeeper-batter’s wicket later in the match. Speaking on which of his deliveries he liked, the Karnataka-born player added:
The first ball, when the catch was dropped, I think that was a better ball. The ball that got him out might have gone for six on any other ground. Cricket has become a game of fine margins. I liked the Tristan Stubbs wicket.Varun Chakaravarthy
