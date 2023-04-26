ADVERTISEMENT

‘He’s Such a Hands-on Father at Home’: Alia Bhatt on Ranbir’s Equation With Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt, who will reportedly make her debut appearance on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in May, recently opened up about her personal life, parenting duties, and motherhood in a recent interview.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared some details about her little daughter Raha and her equation with her parents. Alia and her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their daughter in November 2022.

In an interview with Vogue, Alia opened up about Ranbir as a father and said, "The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal, and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her."

Talking about his equation with Raha, she further told Vogue, "It's adorable to watch the two of them together because he's had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it's like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second.

"And he's got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He's travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir's constantly nervous that she'll forget him," Alia added.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, in the presence of their friends and family in April 2022. The couple had been dating for over five years before they exchanged vows.

