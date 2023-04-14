‘I Don’t Think I Am a Great Son, Husband or a Brother’: Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also celebrate their first wedding anniversary in April.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview got candid about whether he thinks he is a good husband, son or brother. The Brahmastra actor got candid about the inability to be perfect in any relationship but always wanting to do better.
Ranbir in an interview with Free Press Journal was asked about how he finds time for himself and said:
You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track.Ranbir Kapoor, Actor
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor also completes a year with his wife Alia Bhatt. The duo tied the knot last year and are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.