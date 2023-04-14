‘I Don’t Think I Am a Great Son, Husband or a Brother’: Ranbir Kapoor

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor also completes a year with his wife Alia Bhatt. The duo tied the knot last year and are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor.