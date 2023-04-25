Alia Bhatt Buys Premium House in Bandra; Gifts 2 Flats to Sister Shaheen: Report

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd and the agreement was signed on 10 April 2023. In addition, a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid, as per the documents obtained by IndexTap.com.

In continuation of the report, Alia gifted the two houses to Shaheen via prize certificate. As per Zapkey.com, the apartments are worth Rs 7.68 crore and are located in the Gigi Apartments at AB Nair Road in Juhu, Mumbai.

The first apartment reportedly spreads across 1,197 sq ft, and the second house is 889.75 sq ft. The flats come with one car parking space. As per Moneycontrol, a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh was paid for the transaction.