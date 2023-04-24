'My World': Alia Bhatt Shares Lovely Picture of Ranbir With Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a lovely picture of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha on Monday, 24 April. In the photo, we can see Ranbir lovingly looking at his daughter while the Darlings actor was quick to capture the moment.
Alia captioned the post as "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November My world."
Take a look at the photo here:
Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate wedding ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance on 14 April 2022. And the happy couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.
On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And will be next seen in a film called Animal. Alia, on the other end, is working on Karan Johar's next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Netflix film Heart of Stone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)