Alia-Ranbir, SRK to Appear on the Premiere Episode of 'Koffee With Karan' S8?

Along with the Brahmastra co-stars, it is also reported that Karan has sent an invitation to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the Pathaan actor is likely to appear on either the first or final episode of the new season.

Earlier in 2022, Alia and Ranveer Singh marked the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. In the same year, Alia officially tied the knot with Ranbir. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

While there are several reports and rumours surrounding the celebrity guest list for this year's KWK, there is yet no official confirmation from Karan or his production team.