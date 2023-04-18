Alia-Ranbir, SRK to Appear on the Premiere Episode of 'Koffee With Karan' S8?
Karan Johar is all set to return with the eighth season of 'Koffee With Karan', as per reports.
Karan Johar's popular celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan, is soon going to be back with its eighth season. As per reports, Bollywood's newest power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, will grace the premiere episode of the talk show.
Along with the Brahmastra co-stars, it is also reported that Karan has sent an invitation to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the Pathaan actor is likely to appear on either the first or final episode of the new season.
Earlier in 2022, Alia and Ranveer Singh marked the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. In the same year, Alia officially tied the knot with Ranbir. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.
While there are several reports and rumours surrounding the celebrity guest list for this year's KWK, there is yet no official confirmation from Karan or his production team.
Koffee with Karan season 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July 2022. The eighth season of the show is also expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023, as per reports.
