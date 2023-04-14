'No Better Actor to Work With Than Ranbir Kapoor': Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first wedding anniversary as well.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday, 14 April 2023 in a recent interview spoke about what they admire about each other. The duo got candid about their best qualities and what it was like working with each other.
Alia Bhatt in her recent interview with Esquire Middle East said:
“One of the things that I really admire about Ranbir is something that I also have learned through the process of working on Brahmastra with him. It’s his service to his craft."Alia Bhatt, Actor
She also added, “I don’t think there’s any better actor to work with.”
“Every filmmaker, every technician, everybody on a film crew will agree that there’s no better actor to work with than Ranbir. The way he prioritizes the film over everything else. You won’t even know Ranbir’s existence on a film set. He’s so quiet. And he’s so silent. And he surrenders so deeply to the vision and to the crew, that it almost feels like sometimes that you don’t even know if he’s really sitting over there, because that’s how silent he is,” she adds.
While Ranbir heaped praises on her ability to work intelligently, he said: "Alia is extremely intelligent. She has a quality of a writer. She can create dynamics within words while she’s performing. And her brain is so intelligent that she can computerize it, at the same time, be real and connected to the moment and do all of this effortlessly,” Kapoor continues."
Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji announced the release of Brahmastra's two-part sequel, one to release in December 2026 and the other to launch on December 2027. The writing for both films are currently underway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.