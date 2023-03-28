Here's Why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Leave Early From Parties

In a chat with Star Sports, Anushka opened up on what impressed her about Virat before they started dating. She shared, "One of the things which I was very impressed before we started dating ki iski memory bohot achi hai (His memory is really good). This will really help me."

In response, Virat agreed with Anushka and told Star Sports, "My memory is a little better so. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have gotten better at remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair. I remember the important things, the small stuff I forget."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple further shared that they both prefer to leave parties early since to spend more time with their daughter Vamika.

"It’s not an excuse, its the reality that when you have a child then you can’t be so social. We are happy actually because both of us are not very social. We like normal stuff, spending time at home. We don’t even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time, we want to spend it like a family. So, now it is more pronounced," Anushka further told Star Sports.