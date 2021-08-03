Da Baby to Randeep Hooda: Celebrity Accountability and Our Personal Debt

(Tw: homophobic speech)

For years, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of activism we’ve come to expect from celebrities has been dwindling. Should celebrities be activists? Should celebrities be held accountable if they aren’t active participants of social change? These are questions that have been up for debate for a while now, and are outside the scope of this article. I would rather focus on accountability, a consequence of actions.

It's undebatable that a celebrity is influential. Being in the public eye comes with the inescapable consequence of influencing people with what to say. More often than not, having a large audience who, the celebrity might believe, won’t call them out for bigotry gives them a certain sense of impunity.