Randeep Hooda Called Out for Sexist & Casteist “Joke” on Mayawati

As many on social media rightly pointed out, both Mayawati's gender and caste identity need to be considered while understanding the impact of this “joke”. Netizens questioned whether these comments would be made about savarna men, politicians or otherwise. Some users also said that Mayawati being a Dalit woman plays a role in the confidence with which Randeep could make the “joke” in a public setting.

A Twitter user posted a video of Randeep Hooda making the comment and wrote, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

The exact date of when the video was recorded has not been confirmed as yet.