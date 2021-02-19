Framing Britney Spears & the Need for a Reckoning in Celeb Media

Since Framing Britney Spears has sparked conversations about fame and misogyny in recent weeks, a clip from a 2013 interview of Mean Girls actor Lindsay Lohan by late-night institution David Letterman has been circulating on social media. The then 26-year-old Lohan, whose struggles with addiction and mental health had been subject of media scrutiny for long, was promoting her film Scary Movie 5. Instead, Letterman was more interested in her time in rehab and her struggles with substance abuse. “Aren’t you supposed to be in rehab,” he asked her before joking about some headlines concerning her. Even as she reluctantly answers his questions he continues to press, “What are they rehabbing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?” By the end of the interview, Lohan was in tears, prompting Letterman to condescendingly remark, “she’s tearing up a little, God Bless you”, as the audience laughs and claps.

This brings me to the third but incredibly important part of this conversation – we, the audience. For too long we’ve been complicit in this feeding frenzy. We are held up as reasons for this intrusive public glare – ‘people want to know’ or ‘people laugh at these jokes’. It’s time we asked ourselves – are we okay with lives being destroyed to feed our voyeuristic curiosity or because we need a laugh? During a recent appearance on chat show The View, Priyanka Chopra who like Spears became famous as a teenager, said, “People think that when you are famous you don’t bleed but we do.” And, this is what we, the audience, need to remember.

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)