Letterman Called Out As Old Interview With Lindsay Lohan Surfaces

In February 2021, The New York Times aired their new documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’. Apart from recounting her personal and professional setbacks, the documentary also gave an insight into the manner in which Spears was vilified by the media throughout her career.

Shortly after the documentary released, a 2013 interview of David Letterman surfaced on social media. The talk-show host's interview with actor Lindsey Lohan has drawn an intense criticism for being insensitive and rude.

In the video that was shared on Twitter, Letterman can be seen probing Lohan with personal questions about her rehab and lifestyle, even though she was visibly uncomfortable.

Lohan had gone to the show to promote an upcoming show, but she was subjected to a range of questions “What are they rehab-ing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?” The audience can also be heard laughing.