Esha Deol Calls Dharmendra an 'Orthodox Punjabi Male' for Not Wanting Her to Act

Esha Deol reveals that Dharmendra didn't want her to join the film industry.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Esha Deol recently revealed that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, initially didn't want her to act in films and join the film industry.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor called Dharmendra an "orthodox Punjabi male" for being too protective of the women in their family.

Esha told ETimes, "It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its course, and everything falls into place eventually.

"I grew up in a household filled with a lot of women power — from my grandmother, aunt, cousins, and mom. A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented. That's the atmosphere I grew up in, so, automatically the fact that at 18, I chose to start working and being financially independent comes a lot from there," the Kaal actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha recently made her OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn. The actor was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty.

Topics:  Dharmendra   Esha Deol 

