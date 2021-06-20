He's Everyone's Hero but He's Our He-Man: Esha Deol on Dharmendra
Esha Deol recalled a childhood incident wherein Dharmendra dressed her up when she cried because Hema wasn't around.
On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Esha Deol talked about her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and recalled precious childhood memories. Esha told ETimes about the day Dharmendra dressed her up when she woke up and started crying since mother Hema Malini wasn't in the house.
"There is one memory that is absolutely hilarious. I still remember it because I was around the age where I could remember things. We were all on a vacation abroad and my mom had gone out shopping a little early in the morning. I woke up with only papa in the room and started crying looking for mumma," she said.
"He consoled me saying he was there and that he will do everything for me. He bathed me, combed my hair, made me wear a party frock, put kajal in my eyes, and gave me an oily hairstyle. My mom walked in to find me all dressed up at nine in the morning. That was really cute."Esha Deol to ETimes
Esha was all praises for her father, and called him her 'protective blanket'. She further told ETimes, "When he hugs me, everything that is stressing me out vanishes, and I am completely charged up again. He is everyone’s hero but for us, he is our ‘He-Man!'"
Dharmendra has four children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, namely sons Bobby and Sunny, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. He has two children with Hema Malini— Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
Esha remembers that they couldn't celebrate father's day with Dharmendra earlier due to his busy schedule but since he's in Mumbai now, the family visits him with gifts and cakes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.