Emraan Hashmi Dismisses Rumors Of Him Being Injured In Stone-Pelting In Kashmir
The actor will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Maneesh Sharma's upcoming film, Tiger 3.
In light of reports claiming that Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was injured due to a stone-pelting incident in Kashmir, the Humaari Adhuri Kahaani star took to Twitter to clarify that the news was inaccurate.
Hashmi, who is currently shooting in Pahalgam for Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero, in his tweet, highlighted that "that the people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming." He further wrote, "it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam."
Prior to this clarification, ANI reported that the police had arrested a person for allegedly pelting stones at a film crew in Pahalgam on 18 September; the same time when the Ground Zero crew was shooting in Pahalgam.
Speaking to ANI, the Anantnag Police stated, "During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on September 18, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam."
After the FIR, the miscreant was identified and arrested.ANANTNAG POLICE TO ANI
