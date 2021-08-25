You Almost Destroyed a Family: Emraan Hashmi On Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Chehre will release in theatres on 27 August and he has been extensively promoting his film. Last year, the film created a buzz since it also stars Rhea Chakraborty who was embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

There were rumours that the makers of Chehre had deleted her scenes from the film and replaced her with another actor. Speaking to The Quint, Emraan Hashmi said that he thinks Rhea Chakraborty's media trial was uncalled for and believes what happened to her was unfortunate. Producer Anand Pandit also confirmed that they never considered removing Rhea from the film.

