Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi Announce Their New Film 'Selfiee'
Emraan Hashmi shared the announcement and wrote that he is 'extremely humbled' to be working with Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media to announce his latest film with Emraan Hashmi titled Selfiee. In the video, Kumar can be seen wearing a black suit and playing an instrument at a bus station.
Several others gather around him and Hashmi makes an entry on a bike and asks, “Oh Khilaadi, aaj Sunday ko bhi bolo loge humaare sang selfie?” They proceed to break into dance and take a selfie together.
Akshay captioned the clip, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!” The film is being directed by Raj Mehta. Kumar also tagged Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the caption.
Emraan Hashmi shared the video and wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"
The Sooryavanshi actor had earlier shared a picture of himself taking a selfie with Hashmi with the caption, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan.”
Selfiee marks the first Hindi film to be co-produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Supriya Menon Prithviraj also shared promotional pictures for the film with the caption, “Flash your best smile because #Selfiee is starting shoot soon! Starring the phenomenal actors - Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta.”
She added, “Prithviraj Productions is proud to step into the world of Hindi cinema in association with Magic Frames, Dharma productions and Cape Of Good Hope Films with our debut Hindi production SELFIEE! My dad was so thrilled about this project. Super happy that we can finally announce it front of all of you!”
