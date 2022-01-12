Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi Announce Their New Film 'Selfiee'

Akshay captioned the clip, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!” The film is being directed by Raj Mehta. Kumar also tagged Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the caption.

Emraan Hashmi shared the video and wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

The Sooryavanshi actor had earlier shared a picture of himself taking a selfie with Hashmi with the caption, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan.”