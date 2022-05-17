Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's First Appearance as Jury Member; See Pics
Deepika Padukone attended the special jury dinner at Hotel Martinez.
Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival 2022 which starts on Tuesday (17 May). Deepika is one of the jury members this year and thus, attended the special jury dinner at Hotel Martinez with other members including Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, and Vincent Lindon. For her outfit, she wore a sequin dress from Louis Vuitton.
Photos and videos of Deepika at the special dinner party are going viral. Take a look:
After she landed in the French Riviera, Deepika had shared a video on her Instagram. She shared glimpses from Cannes and revealed that she ‘slept throughout’ her 11-hour flight and is confused about ‘eating and sleeping’.
The Cannes Film Festival had announced Deepika Padukone as one of its jury members with the description, “Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. Actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel.”
The description further read, “She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku.”
“In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World,” it also informed.
Along with Deepika, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, Noomi Rapace, and Lady Ly are jury members with Vincent Lindon acting as President of the jury. This year’s winners will be announced on 28 May.
