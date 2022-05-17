Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's First Appearance as Jury Member; See Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival 2022 which starts on Tuesday (17 May). Deepika is one of the jury members this year and thus, attended the special jury dinner at Hotel Martinez with other members including Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, and Vincent Lindon. For her outfit, she wore a sequin dress from Louis Vuitton.

Photos and videos of Deepika at the special dinner party are going viral. Take a look: