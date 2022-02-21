Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Winners' List: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Win Big
'Pushpa: The Rise' is the 'Film of the Year' and 'Shershaah' won the award for 'Best Film' at DPIFF 2022.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh won ‘Best Actor’ for 83 and Kriti Sanon won ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Mimi. The critics’ choice for Best Actor and Actress were Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for Shershaah, which won ‘Best Film’. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’.
Here are all the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022:
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon
Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Director – Ken Ghosh
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon
Best Web Series – Candy
Television Series of the Year – Anupama
Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya
Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh
Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Short Film – Pauli
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi
