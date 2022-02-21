Ranveer Singh Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Kapil’s Devils, ‘83’ Cast
Ranveer Singh won the 'Best Actor' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022 for '83.
Ranveer Singh posted a heartfelt message on social media after winning the award for ‘Best Actor’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for his role as cricketer Kapil Dev in 83.
He shared a picture with the award and wrote, “Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @dpiff_official.”
In videos that followed he said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Thank you for believing I’m worth this award. I also want to thank the audience. In my career of 10 years I probably didn’t receive as much love and respect as you gave me for this role.”
Ranveer added that, as an actor, he has always tried to push boundaries and transform himself into diverse characters to keep his ‘beloved audience’ entertained, “I am filled with gratitude to receive the ‘Best Actor’ for 83. What a special film and what an incredible journey and enriching process to have been a part of.”
“To have been given the opportunity to portray a living legend, the one and only Kapil Dev on screen and be a part of the cinematic retelling of one of our country’s most glorious sporting moments has truly been a great honour.”Ranveer Singh
Ranveer dedicated the award to the ‘legacy of Kapil’s Devils’ and shared it with the entire cast and crew of 83. He added, “I hope that through my art I can continue to inspire the youth of our nation to follow their dreams with intensity and passion. I’m elated to receive this award from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India. I wish you all health and prosperity and from all my heart, thank you.”
The official Instagram page of the DPIFF shared a compilation of clips from 83 with the caption, “Congratulations to @ranveersingh for winning the award for Best Actor – 83 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors.”
The sports drama 83 was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment. Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, among others. The film was based on the Indian national cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. It stars Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, and Nishant Dahiya.
At DPIFF 2022, Kriti Sanon won ‘Best Actress’ for Mimi, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham won ‘Critics Best Film’, ‘Best Film’ went to Shershaah, and the Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupama won ‘Television Series of the Year’.
