Ranveer Singh Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Kapil’s Devils, ‘83’ Cast

In videos that followed he said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Thank you for believing I’m worth this award. I also want to thank the audience. In my career of 10 years I probably didn’t receive as much love and respect as you gave me for this role.”

Ranveer added that, as an actor, he has always tried to push boundaries and transform himself into diverse characters to keep his ‘beloved audience’ entertained, “I am filled with gratitude to receive the ‘Best Actor’ for 83. What a special film and what an incredible journey and enriching process to have been a part of.”