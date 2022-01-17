'I'm Not a Plastic Doll': Kriti Sanon on Being Criticised For Her Looks
Kriti said how people would point out that her nostrils would "flare up".
Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up on being criticised for her looks. Kriti said how people would point out that her nostrils would "flare up" and that she has a "gummy smile".
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to make them look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal. I am not a plastic doll.
She added that she "just never felt the need to change anything."
“People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little little things that people don’t say it directly ki ‘yeh change karo’. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with Instagram filters and everything coming. Everyone wants to be perfect all the time. I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody", the actor told the publication.
Last year, Kriti featured in Hum Do Hamare Do and Mimi. Her upcoming films include Adipurush, Ganpath, Bhediya, Bachchan Panday and Shehzada.
