'I'm Not a Plastic Doll': Kriti Sanon on Being Criticised For Her Looks

Actor Kriti Sanon has opened up on being criticised for her looks. Kriti said how people would point out that her nostrils would "flare up" and that she has a "gummy smile".

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to make them look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal. I am not a plastic doll.

She added that she "just never felt the need to change anything."