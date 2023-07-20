'Can't Allow Women to Be Pawns In Any Game': Priyanka Reacts to Manipur Horror

ADVERTISEMENT
"#Togetherinshame," Priyanka wrote, while reacting to the Manipur violence.

A day after a horrific video showing two naked Kuki-Zomi women being groped and led towards a paddy field in Manipur went viral on social media, the whole country has erupted in outrage. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to condemn the assault on the women and also pointed to how action was only taken 77 days after the crimes were committed. As of now, four people have been arrested in the case.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story to write, "It took a video going viral... 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed... before action was taken."

Manipur Horror: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Condemn Violence Against Women

She added, "Rationale? Reasons? None matter - irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any game. The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing - swift justice." The actor shared the hashtags "#togetherinshame #justiceforthewomenofmanipur".

