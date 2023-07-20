ADVERTISEMENT
Manipur Horror: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Condemn Violence Against Women

Akshay Kumar tweeted that he was "shaken" and "disgusted" by the horrific incident in Manipur.

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood and Richa Chadha reacted to a shocking video from Manipur that surfaced on Wednesday, 19 July. In the video, two women, learnt to be from the Kuki community, are seen being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob. The incident, as per reports, took place in Manipur more than two months ago, when the violence first started.

Akshay took to Twitter to write, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."

Kiara Advani wrote, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve."

Richa Chadha wrote, "Shameful! Horrific Lawless!"

Sonu Sood took to Twitter to condemn the act of violence as well, "Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women."

'Shameful': PM Modi's First Comments on Manipur Unrest Amid Horrific Video

