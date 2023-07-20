Manipur Horror: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Condemn Violence Against Women

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

Actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood and Richa Chadha reacted to a shocking video from Manipur that surfaced on Wednesday, 19 July. In the video, two women, learnt to be from the Kuki community, are seen being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob. The incident, as per reports, took place in Manipur more than two months ago, when the violence first started.