Photos: Day After Viral Video, Kukis and Zomis Hold Huge Rally in Churachandpur

One banner read, “too much tribal blood has flowed, separation is the only solution.”

Saptarshi Basak
Photos
2 min read

In Manipur, one day after a horrific video showing two naked Kuki-Zomi women being groped and led towards a paddy field went viral on social media, a huge "rally for separate administration" was held in Churachandpur district on 20 July.

Banners which read “too much tribal blood has flowed, separation is the only solution”, rally for separate administration” and “central government, please recognise our separation from Manipur” were held up by the participants, most of them dressed in black.

Here are 10 photos from the rally. You can read The Quint's reports on the viral video and the barbaric incident here.

Topics:  Manipur violence 

