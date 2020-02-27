Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Rehearse for Neha Kakkar’s New Music Video
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is set to share screen space with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video, which is scheduled to be released on 7 March. The song in question has been inspired by a folk song, and had featured in a Bollywood film decades ago.
The song will be remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar will lend her voice. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will direct the video, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.
On 26 February, Jacqueline uploaded a boomerang video on her Instagram account, where she is seen posing with Asim during their dance rehearsals in a studio.
“It is a traditional folk song but Tanishk (Bagchi, composer) has modernised it, giving it his own unique twist. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiar with them,” Bhushan Kumar told Mumbai Mirror, as he commented on the song.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline spoke about the choreography and the story of the video.
Jacqueline had last features in the single, ‘GF BF’, alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Released in 2016, the song has amassed more than 195 million views on YouTube.
She also told the publication about the process of working with her choreographer. “Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me.”
